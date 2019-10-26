Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Herrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. "Jim" Herrera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. "Jim" Herrera Obituary
Herrera, James J. "Jim", 85, of Nampa, Idaho died on October 23, 2019. A viewing will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now