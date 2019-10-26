|
Herrera, James J. "Jim", 85, of Nampa, Idaho died on October 23, 2019. A viewing will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Nampa. Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Nampa. An online guest book and full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 26, 2019