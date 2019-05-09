James (Jim) L. Stivers

July 2, 1948 - May 4, 2019

James (Jim) L. Stivers, 70, of Boise died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home of aggressive pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born July 2, 1948, in Boise, Idaho, to George and Luella Stivers. Jim graduated from Borah High School in 1967 and while in high school worked for Union Farm and Garden. He served 22 years in the Idaho National Guard obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. He worked 8 years with Idaho Escort and Guard Service; 10 years with Boise Police Reserve, holding the rank of Sergeant; and 40 years with Idaho Power, retiring as a Senior Accounting Specialist.

Jim is survived by his wife Callae of 38 years and three children and their spouses: Sara and Mike Rhodes, Greg and Irma Stivers, and Shayla and Mike Swallow; seven grandchildren: TJ (Amanda) Rhodes, Christian Rhodes, Seth Rhodes, Dakota Rhodes, Miles Swallow, Mikayla Swallow, and Kyzer Stivers; two great grandchildren: Talon and Jhace Rhodes; his brother Gary (Linda) Stivers, his sister Tonia (Rick) Smith, his cousin Katie (Randy) Limani; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, George and Luella Stivers, and his brother Don.

We would like to thank the St. Luke's Hospice team, especially Merrill, Tommy and Craig for their support and guidance for Jim and his family. We would also like to thank all our family and friends for their love and prayers.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Cloverdale Funeral Home. If you have a special picture and brief story or remembrance of Jim, please write it down and include your name. A memory box will be available to share with the family. There is also a website available online at Cloverdale Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.