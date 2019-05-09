Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. (Jim) Stivers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. (Jim) Stivers Obituary
James (Jim) L. Stivers
July 2, 1948 - May 4, 2019
James (Jim) L. Stivers, 70, of Boise died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home of aggressive pancreatic cancer.
Jim was born July 2, 1948, in Boise, Idaho, to George and Luella Stivers. Jim graduated from Borah High School in 1967 and while in high school worked for Union Farm and Garden. He served 22 years in the Idaho National Guard obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. He worked 8 years with Idaho Escort and Guard Service; 10 years with Boise Police Reserve, holding the rank of Sergeant; and 40 years with Idaho Power, retiring as a Senior Accounting Specialist.
Jim is survived by his wife Callae of 38 years and three children and their spouses: Sara and Mike Rhodes, Greg and Irma Stivers, and Shayla and Mike Swallow; seven grandchildren: TJ (Amanda) Rhodes, Christian Rhodes, Seth Rhodes, Dakota Rhodes, Miles Swallow, Mikayla Swallow, and Kyzer Stivers; two great grandchildren: Talon and Jhace Rhodes; his brother Gary (Linda) Stivers, his sister Tonia (Rick) Smith, his cousin Katie (Randy) Limani; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, George and Luella Stivers, and his brother Don.
We would like to thank the St. Luke's Hospice team, especially Merrill, Tommy and Craig for their support and guidance for Jim and his family. We would also like to thank all our family and friends for their love and prayers.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Cloverdale Funeral Home. If you have a special picture and brief story or remembrance of Jim, please write it down and include your name. A memory box will be available to share with the family. There is also a website available online at Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now