James "Jim" Leon Worthen
January 28, 1944 - September 29, 2020
James (Jim) Leon Worthen, of Caldwell, Idaho went home to his savior on September the 29th of 2020. He died of cancer from smoking for many years, he pleaded with his children not to smoke, and they listened.
James was born in Billingham Washington to Lois and Wilson Worthen. He had his first child Becky in the early 60's and loved her dearly. He met the love of his life Debbie in the 70's and immediately started having a family of their own. They started with two daughters, Cari and Jennifer, and ended it with two boys, James and Aaron. I, James Wilson Worthen, son of James Leon Worthen, was given the opportunity to write this obituary.
My dad moved us to Idaho from Washington in the early 90's because of a drug addiction. He knew that if he stayed in Washington, he would not be able to raise the family he wanted. Thankful to God and his blessings because it was in Idaho our family really flourished.
My dad was a loving and caring man. Never perfect, but never pretended to be. He taught us at a very young age that we will screw up, sometimes big and sometimes small, but the screw ups make us who we are, Gods children. And for that very reason God sent his only Son to the Cross to sacrifice his body for our "screw ups."
My dad was a lover of many things but none more than his wife. He said so many times that it was my mom that saved his life and not the move to Idaho. My dad worked so hard to provide for the family but also worked to build my mom up as big and strong as she could be. She was only 16 when she married my dad, so very new to a lot of things but with love, anything is possible. When my dad got cancer, and his body was unable to do the things he needed it to do, my strong mother came into the rescue. She did everything for him physically and helped keep him strong mentally but always ensured he never felt less of a man. Being married myself, I honestly pray every night to have a marriage this strong and last this long (45 years in November.) My mom being young still is anxious to see my dad again but being young she will have to settle with talking to him in prayer and remembering all of the years of fun, laughing, tears, and accomplishments together.
I will miss my dad dearly. I was fortunate to be able to take him to his doctor's appointments and treatments and we build a bond I don't have with anyone else. I could tell him I loved him, hold his hand, tell him a dirty joke, and then put on some Hank Williams Sr. He taught me so much and I miss him dearly. But with missing him, I know he's in such a beautiful place with no pain, with his mom and dad and little brother. And he's smiling down on his family and friends.
I love you dad, and I'll talk to you tonight in my prayers. And every day until I see you again.
Love,
Your son.
Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com