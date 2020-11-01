1/1
A life well lived, a man well loved . . . James Lee Woodward passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, Idaho on October 23, 2020. Jim grew up with two brothers as a farm boy in Eden, Idaho, born to E. Claude and Cora Woodward on December 10, 1919. He graduated from Eden High School in 1939.
Jim then spent about a year working back East in Silver Spring, Maryland. After returning home, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. A World War II veteran, he was stationed at Kaneohe Naval Air Station in Hawaii when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. As a crew member aboard amphibious airplanes (PBYs), he participated in air-sea patrols and rescue missions. He also served as a member of the famed Black Cat Squadron for which he was later awarded an air medal. Jim served six years in the navy, honorably discharged with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Jim's entire career after the war was dedicated to the auto body repair business in Boise. He worked at Paul Parks Auto Rebuild nearly 40 years where he beat fenders and painted many a classy car. When Paul sold the business, Jim and Ted Thornton became partners. Jim retired in 1985. He spent the ensuing years enjoying his hobbies. He restored vintage motorcycles, bicycles, and pedal cars. He restored two complete sets of Idaho license plates, an activity he pursued well into his nineties. In his earlier years, Jim was a charter member of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club and was involved with his son, in the Ee-da-How GoKart Club.
On August 7, 1949, Jim married Barbara Emma Tipton. A beloved husband and father, he and Barbara raised three children - James William, Susan Joan, and Janet Lee. Barbara passed away on October 23, 2016.
Always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends, Jim was quick to brush off any form of praise or compensation.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents, E. Claude and Cora Woodward, and his brothers, Claude E. Woodward (Alice) and D. Jack Woodward. He is survived by his son, James Woodward; daughters, Susan Terry (Douglas) and Janet Hollingsworth; granddaughter, Lisa Terry-Miller (Robert); grandsons, Bradley Terry (Diondra), Cory Hollingsworth, and Ryan Hollingsworth; great-granddaughters, Symphony Hollingsworth, and Ruby and Ivy Terry.
Eternal thanks to Jim's daughter, Janet, who faithfully tended to his needs and made it possible for him to live out his final years at the home he loved and lived in since 1949.
Special thanks to his loving sister-in-law, Diane Tipton, and friends Kelly Winkler and Anne Mackey for all the love, support and delicious food provided to our family. Special thanks also to Kelli, Suzie, and Vonette from All Care Hospice for their excellent care and friendship.
At Jim's request, no funeral services will be held. A gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
Met Jim because of our love for old bicycles! He was a great source of information for restorations. I still have two of the bicycles that he helped me restore, each of my daughters will inherit one of them. Great memories of meeting in his garage working on bicycles and watching him paint bikes and parts on his clothes lines in his back yard. One of the kindest men I ever met! Alan Giltzow
Allan Giltzow
October 30, 2020
Jim was a great person with a lot of talent I was in the vintage restoration and did work with him for him and he did work for me as well I have a vintage bicycle part that he restored for me many years ago hanging up in my shop as a reminder of him and all the good work hes always done for me in the past He's truly gonna be missed loved seeing him at all the Vintage motorcycle shows
ALFONSO V PELLEGRINO
Friend
October 30, 2020
I've enjoyed a friendship with James Woodward for almost 60 years. His son Jim and I have been friends for just that long... and his whole family shaped my life in my early years. I spent many, many happy days in their house, garage, yard, and (our) neighborhood.
As "the two Jims" got involved in karting, I got to observe and learn. Several trips with them out to Gowen Field as they did "road tests"... the garage, brimming with tools, parts, and TROPHIES (they were VERY successful in the endeavor!). (Son) Jim and I would roll the non-racing kart through the neighborhood to the Armory on Reserve Street, and take turns in the parking lot until the gas was gone, then roll it home. They were pioneers; I still recall when James retrofitted a Honda CR250 motor/transmission onto a SCREAMING go-kart!
Later in life, after James had retired, I occasionally dropped in and got a guided tour of his hobbies - bicycles, pedal cars, license plates. He had an eye for detail, and if he was going to do it, he made sure he did it right!
He was a friend and example to me.
May the Good Lord provide solace and comfort to his family, as they part ways for a season. I have faith that they can be reunited, "up yonder."
Steve Hulme
Friend
October 28, 2020
A great friend and partner. Missed by many. A true craftsman of his time.
Ted Thornton
Friend
