James Lee Woodward

1919 - 2020

A life well lived, a man well loved . . . James Lee Woodward passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, Idaho on October 23, 2020. Jim grew up with two brothers as a farm boy in Eden, Idaho, born to E. Claude and Cora Woodward on December 10, 1919. He graduated from Eden High School in 1939.

Jim then spent about a year working back East in Silver Spring, Maryland. After returning home, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. A World War II veteran, he was stationed at Kaneohe Naval Air Station in Hawaii when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. As a crew member aboard amphibious airplanes (PBYs), he participated in air-sea patrols and rescue missions. He also served as a member of the famed Black Cat Squadron for which he was later awarded an air medal. Jim served six years in the navy, honorably discharged with the rank of Chief Petty Officer.

Jim's entire career after the war was dedicated to the auto body repair business in Boise. He worked at Paul Parks Auto Rebuild nearly 40 years where he beat fenders and painted many a classy car. When Paul sold the business, Jim and Ted Thornton became partners. Jim retired in 1985. He spent the ensuing years enjoying his hobbies. He restored vintage motorcycles, bicycles, and pedal cars. He restored two complete sets of Idaho license plates, an activity he pursued well into his nineties. In his earlier years, Jim was a charter member of the Owyhee Motorcycle Club and was involved with his son, in the Ee-da-How GoKart Club.

On August 7, 1949, Jim married Barbara Emma Tipton. A beloved husband and father, he and Barbara raised three children - James William, Susan Joan, and Janet Lee. Barbara passed away on October 23, 2016.

Always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends, Jim was quick to brush off any form of praise or compensation.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents, E. Claude and Cora Woodward, and his brothers, Claude E. Woodward (Alice) and D. Jack Woodward. He is survived by his son, James Woodward; daughters, Susan Terry (Douglas) and Janet Hollingsworth; granddaughter, Lisa Terry-Miller (Robert); grandsons, Bradley Terry (Diondra), Cory Hollingsworth, and Ryan Hollingsworth; great-granddaughters, Symphony Hollingsworth, and Ruby and Ivy Terry.

Eternal thanks to Jim's daughter, Janet, who faithfully tended to his needs and made it possible for him to live out his final years at the home he loved and lived in since 1949.

Special thanks to his loving sister-in-law, Diane Tipton, and friends Kelly Winkler and Anne Mackey for all the love, support and delicious food provided to our family. Special thanks also to Kelli, Suzie, and Vonette from All Care Hospice for their excellent care and friendship.

At Jim's request, no funeral services will be held. A gathering in his honor will be held at a later date.



