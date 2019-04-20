James (Jay) Manuel Thorp

11/13/26-4/14/19

James (Jay) Manuel Thorp, 92 of Boise, ID, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, with family and friends present. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Scott Thorp and Carrie Rebecca Oling, two brothers, William Albert Thorp and Eugene Scott Thorp, and son, Jay Clark (Corky) Thorp.

Left surviving are his wife of 72 years, Lois Ann Thorp, son, Scott Harvey and wife, Sheryl Kay (Sheri) and their two sons, Scott (Scotty) Nicholas and Shane Christopher, Scotty's wife, Danielle Elizabeth, and 15-year-old great grandson, Chase Scott Thorp, all of Boise.

Jay was born in Council, Idaho, November 13, 1926. He attended school there and worked for the forest service. His mother died when he was 16, which prompted him to enlist in the Army where he proudly served during World War II in the military police.

He went home after the service to help his dad and stepmother on the farm in Roswell, ID. It was there that he met and married Lois Ann Thompson in 1948.

He spent most of his youth and adult years in the Idaho mountains where he and his family and friends loved camping, fishing, hunting, gathering huckleberries, riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles, and cutting a great deal of firewood. He enjoyed camping at the White Licks where he took pride in keeping the campground, bath and outhouses clean. He kept a garden, enjoyed baking bread and loved the many dogs and cats the family had.

He worked for North American Van Lines and then at Intermountain Gas Company as stores keeper.

He was a sweet man that will be missed.

There will be an interment service at Dry Creek Cemetery on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before he is laid to rest with his son Corky.