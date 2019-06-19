|
Marshall, James Harold 77, of Caldwell, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at home of natural causes. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4509 South Montana Avenue in Caldwell. A viewing for family and friends will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Star Cemetery in Star, Idaho. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com 208-459-0833
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019