Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4509 South Montana Avenue
Caldwell, ID
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4509 South Montana Avenue
Caldwell, ID
James Marshall Obituary
Marshall, James Harold 77, of Caldwell, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at home of natural causes. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4509 South Montana Avenue in Caldwell. A viewing for family and friends will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at Star Cemetery in Star, Idaho. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com 208-459-0833
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 19, 2019
