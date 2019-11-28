Home

More Obituaries for James Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Martin Banks


1928 - 2019
James Martin Banks Obituary
James Martin Banks
8/19/1928-10/272019
James Martin Banks passed away peacefully at home in Rohnert Park, CA October 27, 2019. "Cowboy Jim" was born August 19, 1928, grew up in Menlo Park, CA and graduated from Sequoia High School in 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ransome Pierce and Ruth Walsh, as well as seven brothers and sisters. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1945 until 1949. On his return, he married Barbara Shrake and began a 45-year career with PG&E. They started their family in 1958, and in 1961 made their home in Petaluma, CA. After 1995, he traveled throughout the US, especially enjoying time in the deserts and coastal areas of the West. He lived eight years in Garden City, ID and returned to California in 2014. He is survived by his children Jimmy, Susan Lobozinski and John; grandsons Michael, Daniel and Cody; and great-granddaughter Annabella. He was loved by family and many friends.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 28, 2019
