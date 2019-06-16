James "Jim" Moore

1943-2019

James "Jim" Theodore Moore passed away at his home in Placerville, Idaho on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born on November 19, 1943, to Theodore "Ted" Medellin & Ora Lorraine Wride, of Aberdeen, ID. Jim and his younger brother, Kirk, were adopted by Ora's husband, Wilford "Bill" Moore, and the family lived in Boise. Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jim had two daughters, Jami Jo Moore, born May 11, 1972 & Erin Maria Moore, born January 9, 1978.

Jim lived in the mountains of Placerville, Idaho and was the self-proclaimed "Log God" building beautifully handcrafted log homes. He was always up for a good laugh and cracking jokes! Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Ora (Wride) Moore, and his adoptive father, Wilford "Bill" Moore. He is survived by his brother, Kirk Moore (Sherron), of Nampa, ID; and two nieces, Katie (Moore) Denning & Becka (Moore) Thompson. Jim leaves behind his two daughters: Jami (Moore) Stachler of Moscow, Idaho & Erin (Moore) Maes of Logan, Utah; and stepson, Charlie Skaug of Nampa, Idaho. Jim has seven grandchildren: Dathan, Daulton, DaNae & Mariah, of Idaho; and Marcus, Amaya & Quincy, of Utah. He also has three great-granddaughters: Kiera, Adalynn & Ryiah. Rest in peace on that mountain, dad. We hope you know that you were, and are, loved & will be missed. Say Hi to Elvis!

A small graveside service will be held at the Placerville Cemetery on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm. All friends and family are welcome. Services by Zeyer Funeral Chapel. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary