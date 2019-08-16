|
James Otis Sparks, 81, of Meridian, Idaho went peacefully to be with Jesus August 13, 2019. Jim was born on January 5, 1938 in Wilder, Idaho to Ray and Audrey Sparks. He was the oldest of ten children. Jim graduated from Boise High School in 1956.
Jim was married in 1957 and that union resulted three in children: James Robert "Rob" Sheila Gay and Susan Virginia Sparks. Later they divorced.
He worked at American Linen Supply (ALSCO) for a number of years and then in 1968 he worked for Idaho First National Bank (now US Bank) where he worked until he retired after 30+ years. Jim loved his job installing computers, setting up networks, and installing ATMs. He always got a kick out of people asking him banking questions. He would always respond, "I have no idea, all I know is how to keep their computers running."
In 1983, thanks to a very good friend, Jim was introduced to Sharon Bower. They were married in May 1987. Jim and Sharon enjoyed many great camping trips with friends and family over the years. They loved attending Boise Hawks baseball games, Boise State football and basketball games, and going on cruises.
After he retired, Jim started volunteering at St. Luke's in Meridian. He volunteered in the ER department for several years and logged many, many hours. He even had one of his dogs trained to be a therapy dog at the hospital.
Life slowed down after Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's. He spent more time around the house with his sweet pets and watching sports and NASCAR on TV.
Jim is survived by: his wife, Sharon; three children: Rob (Mary) Sparks, Sheila (Gary) Iverson and Susan (Ron) Thompson; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 8 siblings.
Jim was preceded in death by: his parents, and his sister, Sharon.
A graveside memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roswell Cemetery, Roswell and Canal Streets, Parma, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Idaho Humane Society. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019