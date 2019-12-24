|
James "Bob" R. Perrin
1934-2019
James Robert Perrin, 85, better known as Bob to his many friends and family, passed away peacefully at home on December 19, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Bob was born on September 1, 1934 in Gooding, Idaho to Russel and Elsie Perrin. He grew up in Glenns Ferry, Idaho an avid athlete playing sports, hunting, fishing, and swimming in the Snake River. He graduated high school in 1952 and attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho for one year before getting restless and decided to join the Army. Following training, he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he not only played football for the Army, but swam on the Army swim team. (years of swimming in the Snake River really paid off). After completing his service he returned to Glenns Ferry where he started looking for any job he could find to make a living. On January 22, 1957, Bob was asked to go to Boise with close friends, Marvin and Dorothy Wooten, who had also asked Becky Green to come as well. Both being from Glenns Ferry, the two had known of each other for some time, but they were 5 years apart and had never dated. Neither Bob nor Becky knew it was a set up at the time, but it was it was love at first sight and they were married 4 months later, on May 19, 1957. Bob started working for Bestway Building Centers, (Boise Cascade), where he found his calling in life, …lumber. His charismatic personality, ability to build friendships, and strong business savvy led him to a long and successful career. Bob moved his family numerous times through the years. Cascade, Twin Falls, Gooding, Payette, and finally Boise. In 1974, after 21 years, he left Boise Cascade and soon purchased Capital Lumber Company. Bob loved the lumber yard and enjoyed going to work every day, finally retiring at 82 in 2016. He enjoyed gardening, collecting Disney porcelain figurines, and spending time at the condo in McCall. Together Bob and Becky traveled the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He was a Boise State Broncos fan/supporter and was a member of the Athletic Club and Coaches Club. He was active in Boise Rotary, Masonic Lodge, and the El Korah Shriners. More than anything Bob enjoyed spending time with family. Whether it was boating on Payette Lake, swimming at the condo pool in McCall, taking the entire family to Kauai, holidays or birthdays, he loved being with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Goodbye's at family get-togethers were always difficult for Bob, it was commonplace to see him in tears as he saw his family off, waving as they drove away.
He was preceded in death by his father Russel Perrin, mother Elsie Perrin, and infant son Jay Perrin.
He is survived by his bride of 62 years Ruth Elizabeth (Becky) Perrin; sister Jeannie Nemeth, brother Terry Perrin; children: Pam Schwenkfelder (Royce), Jeff Perrin (Trish), Randy Perrin (Paul), Chris Perrin; 14 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Due to the Holiday, viewing was held on December 23rd at Bowman Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be held on December 26th, at Glenn Rest Cemetery, 2005 Frontage Road, Glenns Ferry, Idaho at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 24, 2019