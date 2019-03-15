Resources More Obituaries for James Golden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Robert Golden

James Robert Golden died March 5, 2019 in Washington DC. Jim was born in Boise, Idaho on July 15, 1937, the son of Frank N. and Marian Frances Golden. He attended Boise public schools, graduating from Boise High School in 1955. At Boise High he was the editor of the school newspaper, the Boise Highlights. He then attended the University of Idaho majoring in journalism and serving as editor of the Argonaut campus newspaper. He was selected as one of the Top Ten Seniors, and was affiliated with the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Following graduation Jim was employed at the Boise office of United Press International under Sam Klein. After heading UPI bureau offices in Reno and Salt Lake City he returned to Boise and was employed by The Idaho Statesman. At the Statesman he was again serving under Mr. Klein who was then its editor following the purchase of the paper by Gannett.

Jim played a major roll in the Statesman's move to its present location, particularly installing and training staff on the then new computers. After a few years in Boise Gannett moved him to its headquarters in Rochester, New York, and then to Washington D.C when it established the new national newspaper, USA Today. Jim spent the remainder of his career with Gannett News Service, retiring in 2007 after over 40 years of employment. He was one of the few journalists of the era with skills in computers and the internet, and Gannett put him in charge of setting up these systems at national political conventions and the Olympics and other major sports events.

Jim's father died when he was a child and his only sibling, his sister Frances, was killed in 1955 in an automobile accident. His mother died in 1980 and he has no other known relatives.

Jim's life was devoted to journalism and hard work, and he was devastated when he was forced to retire from Gannett when he turned 70. He will be buried at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise in the family plot. A graveside celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mountain States Tumor Institute. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 15, 2019