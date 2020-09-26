Jay Scanlan

1941-2020

James Edward "Jay" Scanlan, age 78, was born November 16, 1941 in Gooding, Idaho to Glenn Chester and Marcia Emilia (Laughlin) Scanlan. He passed away September 15, 2020 in Sun City West, Arizona.

Jay grew up in Gooding where he developed a love for sports and the outdoors. He attended college at the College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho, where he played basketball and golf, and also met and married his first wife Maisie Giles in 1964. After graduation, they relocated to Florence, Oregon and had 3 children. Jay started out teaching 5th grade and then moved on to teach Elementary Physical Education for 30 years. He coached basketball and golf at Siuslaw High School, first coaching the boys varsity basketball team (1964-1973) and then the girls varsity basketball program (1979-1987). Coach Scanlan developed the girl's program into one of the strongest in the state for AA Girls with his teams winning multiple league titles and making numerous trips to the state tournament. He coached both of his daughters and then retired from coaching high school in 1987 to watch his son, Jason, play his senior year of basketball. Jay continued to be involved in sports via coaching junior high basketball and doing sports commentating on the local radio station.

He retired from teaching in the Siuslaw School District in 1995. After 30 years of living on the Oregon Coast he moved back to Idaho and married Sandra "Sandy" Calhoun in 1996. Jay and Sandy lived in Boise until they tired of the winter weather and decided to move to Sun City West, Arizona full time in 2013. During his well deserved retirement, Jay enjoyed fishing, golfing, building a house, woodworking, spending time with and cooking for family and friends, traveling, and, most of all, being with his grandchildren. This tall, fun-loving, adventurous man will be remembered by his family for his amazing storytelling ability that was a key part of every camping trip or bedtime routine, his propensity to cheat at any card game, his role as the jokester of the family, his frequent burning of pancakes, his ability to turn anything into a teachable moment, and his belief that Gooding was the "center of the universe!"

Jay is survived by wife Sandy, sister Alice Schneringer; children Kenon (Kirk) Neal, Stacey Scanlan (Darren Johnson) and Jason (Wendy) Scanlan, grandchildren Tanner, Emily, Riley, Lily, and Maisy Scanlan, Joseph Neal, Jaycie (Josh) Merkley and Jennifer Neal, nieces Kim (Wayne) Greenlee, Teri (Ross) Davidson and Heidi (Doug) Duchateau, nephews Robert (Deann) Scanlan and Tony Schneringer, sisters-in-law Judy Calhoun and Teri Phillips, brother-in-law Todd (Gaile) Calhoun and their children, multiple cousins, and numerous friends that span all decades of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Marcia and Glenn Scanlan, brother Robert Scanlan, brother-in-law Philip Schneringer, and grandson Jacob Neal.

Donations in Jay's name can be made to any organization that funds research for dementia. You could also play a game of cribbage, shoot some hoops, raise a glass in a toast, or just make some pancakes in his honor. He loved life. He will be missed.



