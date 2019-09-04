|
|
James "Jim" Scott Rosecrans
October 24, 1947 - August 28, 2019
James Scott Rosecrans known to some as "Jim" and family as "Jimmy", was born October 25th, 1947 in Rupert, Idaho to Elmer Rosecrans and Alice Mackenzie Rosecrans. Jimmy was the youngest of three children, born only 11 months after his sister Margaret (Mert). He would proudly boast that he had his appendix removed at 3 weeks of age, not a common event for a baby that young! His childhood was full of adventures and many wonderful friends. There wasn't much to do in Rupert, but we all managed to have some fun. Jimmy really enjoyed High School and was active in drama, where he was known for hamming it up.
He went on to attend University of Idaho and graduated with his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design. He loved college and was able to get our Dad to pay for 6 years of school before Dad caught on! Not thinking of himself as the "fraternity type", Jimmy lived in the dorms. He was an RA which was also fun for him. He got his teaching certificate and taught art and audio/visual classes to High School students. Jimmy was teaching in Buhl, Idaho, but he preferred the Big City. While in college, he had spent summers in Boise with his sister and brother-in-law and worked at St. Lukes as an orderly. The summer after his first year as a teacher, he decided he preferred working in a hospital and moved to Boise. He was employed at St. Luke's for 36 years until he retired as what many of us like to think of as the patriarch of the Internal Transport Department. Jimmy worked with every discipline at the hospital and had many, many friends. He was always willing to go the extra mile for patients and co-workers and he and loved sharing stories from St Luke's history as he had been there so long.
Jimmy will be missed especially by his sister Margaret (Mert) Emerizy. He is survived and missed by his sister Margaret (Mert) Emerizy, her husband Neil, his nephew Travis Emerizy and wife Jeni (son Sam and step daughter Leah Wilder), his niece Laura Skinner and husband Mark (daughter Olivia), his brother Dennis Rosecrans (son Dion, daughter Nicole, and daughter Codi), by his childhood friend Randy Fagg and by anyone who knew him. His family wishes to thank MSTI for his great care, especially the wonderful CIC Nurses. A special thank you to St Luke's Hospice as well, especially Rhea. A celebration of Life will be held at The Stonehouse (next to The Ram in Boise), on Saturday September 14th, from 1pm to 3:30pm. Light Refreshments will be offered. Graveside service to follow at the Minidoka Acequia Rupert Cemetery on Saturday September 21st at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jimmy's name to Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI), or to your local school art department.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 4, 2019