James Seever

61

James 'Jimmy' Thomas Seever, 61 of Boise Idaho, passed away peacefully with his rock music playing on Saturday July 13th, 2019. He was born in 1958 in Long Beach, California. Son of Thomas and Betty Seever. His parents moved their family, Jim his brother David and sister Julie to Idaho in the early 70's. Jimmy embraced all that Idaho has to offer. Jim has two daughters Mandie and Annie. He then married Berni Baker in 1981 and from that marriage they had two daughters Ashley and Jordyn. During his life he was an avid fisherman, fastpitch softball player and golfer. Jimmy owned his own business for 32 years as a master gardener and landscape specialist. In recent years he enjoyed being with his family, especially his 5 grandchildren (Devyn, Gradyn, Parker, Kieran and Britton) and keeping up on politics. Jim is survived by his wife Berni of 38 years, his daughters, sons-in-law, brother, sister, grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews and two great grandchildren. Also a very large extended family and community of friends. Jim now has the opportunity to meet those again who preceded him in death: His father and mother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make a donation to The and/or The Botanical Gardens. A celebration of life will be held September 21st, at the Julia Davis Park Agricultural Pavilion starting at 5pm till sunset. Bring your party hats and dancing shoes as Jimmy wants this to be a true celebration of his life with his family and closest friends.

"Peace by your Journey"

