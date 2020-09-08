1/
James Slover
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Elwood Slover
1953-2020
James Elwood Slover, 67, of Boise, ID died September 4, 2020. James was born May 3, 1953, in San Antonio, TX, the son of the late Julius Elwood and Marilyn Jo Slover. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1971 and Washburn University in1979 with a BS degree in Nursing. He was the owner of HealthCheck in Topeka, KS for more than 25 years, and retired from the Veterans Administration in 2015. He had lived in Boise, ID for the past 5 years.
James was an active member of the Rotary Club in Topeka or Boise for over 34 years and was recently awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boise Rotary Club. He humbly tried to live his life by the Rotary motto, "Service above self." He lists "anything outdoors" and spending time with children and grandchildren as what brings him the greatest joy. James was an avid car buff and had just completed his 1933 Ford Coup kit car. He belonged to a weekly men's group that met over beer to discuss cars, politics, and world and local events. His friends admired his openness and his unwillingness to hold a grudge. They called him "brother" and a "great all around guy who will be sorely missed." James is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Lynn Almond (Shawn) of Olathe, KS and Emily Ann Slover of Topeka, KS, 3 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. He is preceded in death by granddaughter Abigail Elizabeth Almond. James ashes will become a part of the Idaho wilderness he so dearly loved. He requested that donations be made to the Boise Rotary Club "Someone Cares Pay It Forward Project."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved