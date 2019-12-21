|
|
James "Jim" Stahl Hughes
1948-2019
James (Jim) Stahl Hughes of Boise, Idaho age 71, was called Home to be with Our Lord Jesus on October 14, 2019. A native Boisean, Jim was born February 5, 1948 to James F. Hughes and Leona Stahl Hughes. Jim attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, West Junior High, Borah and was in Capital High School's first graduating class of 1966. A faithful Vandal, he graduated from the University of Idaho in 1970. He was an active member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and continued through his adult life to be an active fraternity and university Alumnus.
As a Vietnam veteran, Jim served as a commissioned Navy officer serving aboard two destroyers stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii from 1970 to 1973 and then in the Navy Reserve until 1975 retiring as a Lieutenant.
After returning to Boise from active service in 1973, he entered the workforce specializing in hospital public relations with Blue Cross of Idaho and the Idaho Hospital Association. In 1979, Jim redirected his work to a lifelong career in charitable giving and fund development with nonprofit organizations that spanned more than 34 years. He held development positions with St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, United Way of Ada County, St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Yakima, Washington, Northwest Children's Home in Nampa, the College of Idaho in Caldwell, the Idaho Council on Economic Education at Boise State and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise. For 16 years, Jim was a member of Rotary International serving with three separate clubs - Boise Southwest, Yakima Southwest and the Nampa Rotary Club.
In 1976 he married Penny Weldon, a Boise State grad and teacher in the Meridian School District. They were blessed with two terrific children, Katie and Nick. Though divorced in 1987, Jim continued to be involved with his children enjoying helping and coaching them in their sports and involved in their schooling and their lives as young adults. "Being a Dad is the best thing that I ever had the opportunity to be. I have been very fortunate to have wonderful children and grandchildren of whom I am most proud."
A man of strong faith as a lifelong Catholic, Jim attempted to visibly live his Christian faith. Over his lifetime he had been a member at St. John's Cathedral, St. Mark's and St. Mary's parishes in Boise. From 2005-2017, Jim volunteered at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center as an Outreach Eucharistic Minister, taking Holy Communion to Catholic hospital patients on Sunday afternoons. Jim served for more than nine years as Director of Stewardship & Development for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise from 2002 to late 2011. Even in semi-retirement, Jim continued to assist with the funding/fundraising for local nonprofit organizations. Jim truly had a servant's heart and loved serving his God and church, his family and his friends, his nation and his community. He would comment that he was never wealthy monetarily but was very rich in his long standing friendships and contacts with wonderful people over his lifetime.
After being divorced nearly 25 years, he married Leah Squyres, a retired teacher of the Boise School District, on July 15, 2011. In October of 2016, Jim was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He began a 3-year fight for his life and Jim and Leah were very appreciative of the care he received from staff at St. Luke's MSTI. This last spring, Jim made the decision to move his care to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and was hopeful of treatments and care that could be provided there. Jim made a new home in Everett, WA and was excited to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Leah Squyres, his two children, son Nick Hughes, and daughter, Katie Craw (Matthew), grandchildren - Nathan, Bryan, Cameron, and Avery Craw; step-daughter Noelle Prezler (Jason) and step-son, Byron Conforti. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Hughes, who was Boise Postmaster from 1952 until his death in 1962 and Leona Stahl Hughes, who passed in 2002 at age 90. Jim always felt so fortunate to be blessed with great parents who provided him with strong lifelong examples of Christian belief and values, community service, civic responsibility, and political involvement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Luke's MSTI. A Celebration of Life service is arranged for Jan 11th, 2020, in Arlington, WA. Please email [email protected] for more information or questions regarding the Service location and details.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 21, 2019