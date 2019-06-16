|
|
James Steven Caplinger
February 6, 1955- May 28, 2019
James Steven Caplinger, 64, died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 28, 2019 from a massive cerebral hemorrhage. He was born on February 6, 1955 in Chehalis, Washington and is the son of James and Elizabeth Caplinger. He grew up in Bellevue, Washington with his younger sister, Patricia Caplinger. He served in the Navy and subsequently settled in Orange, California working as an electrician. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Caplinger, his sister Patricia Caplinger and his nephew Grayson Bailey all of Boise. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019