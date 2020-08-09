James Thomas Dunn Jr.

1947-2020

On Tuesday. August 5th, Jim passed away peacefully in his Boise home at the age of 72. He will be laid to rest at Dry Creek Cemetery, with a private family service.

Jim was born in Boise in the fall of '47 and as a child roamed the North End and attended Saint Joseph's Grade School, Boise High and the University of Idaho where he was active in campus life,and developed many lasting friendships. Jim was a total life-long Vandal!

Jim's nieces and nephews remember him as fun-loving, fast driving and generous! Sports were a high point in Jim's life. He was an avid skier and won many competitions even late into his life; but, golf was his passion! Taking his children, nieces, nephews, in his boat on Lake Cascade brought them all so much joy!

Jim, although not organized, was a successful entrepreneur and risk taker. He started Idaho Business Forms which grew into a highly successful business.

He was a son, brother, uncle, husband, father and an overwhelmingly proud grandfather! He is survived by his wife, Jan Higginbotham, his daughter, Laina Bahrdunn and son-in -law Nick, his grandchildren, Marcella, Anna and Jonathan, his son Jimmy Dunn and daughter-in-law Rachel and his grandson, Everett, the mother of his children, Lucy Dunn, his sisters, Susan Anderson and Pat Perry as well as a large, extended family.

A grand celebration of his life will be held at his beloved property in Donnelly, Idaho next summer. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to donate to the English Language Center or the Saint Mary's Food Bank.



