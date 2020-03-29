|
James Timothy Selander
9/28/1959 ~ 3/19/2020
Tim was born September 28, 1959 in Logan, Utah to Carolyn W. (Selander) Panko and Glenn E. Selander. He and his parents moved to Dallas, Texas in 1960 and back to Logan in 1963. He attended the Edith Bowen School at Utah State University where his Dad was teaching. In 1966 he moved with his parents and brother, Andrew Christopher, to Boise, Idaho. He attended Lowell and Longfellow Elementary schools, North Junior High, and Boise High School. Tim was a highly intelligent and gifted child, who always thought outside the box and was a challenge for his family, at times. Among his many adventures, he went to work in the fishing industry in Nome and in Dutch Harbor, Alaska until a respiratory illness brought him home to Boise. He attended truck driving school in Arizona and drove cross country treks. Tim married Linda Lee Bickford in February 1978. Their son, Justin Travis Selander, was born in October 1979. They later divorced. Tim and his dear friend, Alisa Mock Pulver, became parents of Montana Rene Pulver in March 1994. In 1995 Tim and Carma Abrams Burley were married in Idaho City. They moved to Boise for a time and later divorced. Tim found his true home in Idaho City, where he lived for many years. With his friend, Buzz, he explored and staked out a mining claim, hoping to strike it rich. He was a fixture in the Idaho City community, always planning his next venture and tending bar at his favorite place, Harley's. Most recently he started a cab service, the Red Line Express, offering service to many in that community, especially after the bars closed. Tim was an interesting conversationalist with a wide variety of knowledge and expertise. He had the most wonderful big laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his daughter Montana Rene Pulver in 2013. Survivors include his son, Justin Travis Selander and his wife Amanda; his grandchildren Chayston William Sims, Kyler Grey Sims, Kinsey Lee Selander, and Josslyn Bartley; his mother and step-father Carolyn and Jerry Panko; his father and step-mother Glenn and Linda Selander; his brother Andrew Selander; his sister-in-law Ann Selander; his niece and nephew Allyson Selander and Anderson Selander; his uncle, aunts, and cousins and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 29, 2020