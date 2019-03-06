Home

Deacon James William Kelly (Deacon Jim)
1937 - 2019
On March 1, 2019, Deacon Jim was called from this life. Beloved husband to Leona (Gillespie) Kelly for 60 years. Jim was born on January 16, 1937 in El Paso Texas. He went to high school at Cathedral High School in El Paso. Jim was very proud of his alma mater.
Jim and his family moved to Idaho in 1977. He was ordained a Deacon on March 23, 1981. He moved to Boise in 1984 serving at Sacred Heart. Jim was a 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus. Jim had the blessing of witnessing all 3 of his children's weddings and baptizing all 3 of his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Leona, three children, James Kelly Jr. (Vicki), Stephen, and Karen Damico (Timothy), and 3 grandchildren, Patrick Jameson Kelly, Hunter Elizabeth Damico and Gabrielle Diane Damico. Jim is also survived by one sister, Nora Simpson of Virginia.
Vigil will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Boise on March 7th at 7:00PM. Mass at Sacred Heart, on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a meal following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Boise Idaho.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 6, 2019
