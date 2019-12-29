|
JAMES HARVEY WOLF SR.
1927 - 2019
James Harvey Wolf Sr. peacefully passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 91.
Jim was born on December 29, 1927 in his grandmother's home in La Vern, California to Glenn Wolf and Pearl Francis Jennings Wolf.
During the depression, his parents moved to Idaho to find work and later settled roots outside Murphy, Idaho living on the Wolf Ranch. Jim's education started in a one room school house in Guffey, Idaho, a small town outside of Murphy, Idaho. The family later moved to Boise and Jim finished his education at Boise High School.
Jim's passion for hard work started at an early age while working on the family farm. Then at 15 years old he ventured out and rode his bicycle to deliver telegrams for Western Union Telegram. At 17 Jim joined the Merchant Marines during World War II, then later joined the Navy where he continued to serve his country.
Jim loved life and as anyone knows, was a jack of all trades. He loved flying airplanes and had a dog that always flew with him. That dog was very protective of him, and when Jim met the love of his life, Marie M. (Squier) Wolf, that dog was not very happy for Marie was in his way. Nonetheless, the dog was long gone and Marie survived Jim for 66 years.
Jim loved his wife Marie dearly. They were married July 16, 1950 at First Baptist Church in Boise, Idaho and spent a wonderful 66 years together. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children- Jim H. Jr., Ricky E. and Cindy M. They traveled all over the United States with their friends and family. Whether cruise or motorhome, the two of them were side by side living life to the fullest.
Jim was a great journeyman and an excelled carpenter and builder. He proudly built and remodeled homes all over Idaho and Oregon and even built his own family a cabin at Clear Creek, where they spent many summers laughing and making memories. Jim's hobbies included fishing, hunting, shooting, riding motorcycles, four wheelers and snowmobiles.
Jim is survived by his son Jim H. Wolf Jr., daughter Cindy Dalton (Ron), 5 grandchildren, Steve Wolf, Justin Wolf (Pam), Jessica Brown (Ricky), Chelsy Ward (Spencer) and Katelyn Dalton, along with 11 great grandchildren, 3 great step grandchildren and his 3 sisters, Glenna Finley, Marilyn Zamudio and Lucille Reid. He is preceded in death by his wife Marie M. Wolf, son Ricky Wolf, father Glenn Wolf and mother Pearl Francis Jennings Wolf.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 5-8pm at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, with a graveside to follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.
On behalf of Jim's family, we would like to thank the staff at Morning Star Englewood and Keystone Hospice. We can't thank you enough for the care you provided for our dad/grandpa/brother for 2 years. In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019