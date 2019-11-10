Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
James Wurst


1942 - 2019
James Wurst Obituary
James "Jimmy" Wurst
1942-2019
Jimmy Wurst, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 in Meridian, Idaho. He was born on August 27, 1942 in Hailey, Idaho to the late George Wurst and Dorothy Wurst.
Jim was an Auto Mechanic in his younger years and always loved to tinker in the shop. He loved tools and fixing things and also being outside. He also loved to fish and camp with his family as well as eat at Shari's and Sunrise Restaurants. His favorite color was Blue.
He is survived by his Step-Son, Dean Wilson and his wife, Amy Wilson of Yucca Valley California, Raymond Wurst of Meridian Idaho and his two Sons, Nathan and Shawn Wurst of Eugene, Oregon and his Sister, Jamie Thomas of Meridian Idaho. Family Members who preceded him in death are his Wife, Linda Wurst and his brother Chauncey Wurst.
The family appreciates the care and support which has been given to Jim by the Caregivers of Grace Assisted Living in Meridian. A Memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Summers Funeral Homes 3629 E. Ustick Rd, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019
