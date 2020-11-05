James (Jim) Yurashak

James (Jim) Yurashak, 73, passed away on October 6th, 2020 at Straub Medical Center in Hawaii. Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, he was the son of Miroslaw and Jane Yurashak. Jim was a graduate of Medicine Hat High School and went on to get his degree from University of Calgary, spending his early career as a teacher and beloved coach at James Fowler High School, Ernest Manning High School, and Crescent Heights High School, all in Calgary. He was the husband of Virginia Hall. They shared 40 wonderful years of marriage together. He moved to the states after marrying Gina and became a well-respected financial planner and advisor, eventually retiring from Wells Fargo in Boise, ID as a Senior Wealth Management Specialist. Jim enjoyed being outside whenever possible and everyone knows golf was his favorite activity. He was also a great basketball coach, and regular blood donor. He will be remembered as a great friend and many people's most regular email contact, filling our inboxes with insightful articles and humor daily. He would also never miss a chance to enjoy a pretty sunset, preferablywith a Meyers Rum and Diet Coke in hand.He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son, Chad, Chad's wife, Blaire, their two children, Liv andDean, his daughter, Katie and her husband, Loran, as well as his sister, Pat and her husband, Dennis and niece, Tania. He was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Morris. In light of the current situation, no celebration has been planned at this time.



