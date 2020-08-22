Jamie Alice Thomas
1939 - 2020
Jamie Alice Thomas passed away on August 12th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 25th, 1939 in Bellevue, Idaho to George and Dorothy Wurst. They moved to Meridian, Idaho in 1951 and settled on Overland Road in Meridian. Jamie married Ronald G. Thomas on July 25th, 1959. Jamie was a graduate from Meridian High School. While in high school, she worked at Murray's Drive-In in Boise and a heating company in Meridian. She and Ronald moved to the San Francisco Bay area in 1961 where Jamie worked for Morton Salt Company. Ronald and Jamie returned to what they always considered their home, Meridian, Idaho in 1978. For the next few years, she managed an Oral and Maxillofacial Clinic. Then, Jamie was a Real Estate Agent in the Boise Valley until she retired in 1999.
She is survived by her son Lynn (Maisie) Thomas, daughter Ronda (Glenn) Waters; grandchildren Katie (Jay) Hirata, Alex (Natalie) Thomas, Brian (Whitney) DeLawyer, Jason Thomas, Jenae (Ben) Kerfoot; step-grandchildren Samantha (Corey) Barnes, Lindsay (Tom) Whipple, Colton (Kayla) Hlavinka, Kristen Hlavinka and 9 great grandchildren.
Jamie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Thomas, who was the love of her life. Together they were fortunate enough to celebrate 60 years of marriage last July.
Jamie's greatest passion was her family. She cherished our family traditions at Christmas, Easter, birthdays and graduations. She passed on her passion for family gatherings to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Although she may be gone, those traditions will live on in the generations to follow.
She was an active member of the Meridian United Methodist Church and served in many capacities over many years.
Jamie loved to travel. Early on, she and her family flew all over the world together through Ronald's employment with United Airlines. Later on, she made lasting friendships driving cross-country by motorhome with the Kuna Kavemen and Good Sam Club.
Her strong will, determination, love for family and the Lord provided her the strength and courage to face the challenges of Parkinson's disease with dignity and grace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, she will be laid to rest in a private family service. The family asks for any donations to go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with Jamie's family on her memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com