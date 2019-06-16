Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rasmussen Funeral Home
1350 E 16Th St
Burley, ID 83318
(208) 678-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Corey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Corey Obituary
Jane Ann Corey
June 10, 1936-
March 2, 2019
She is survived by her husband, Jack of Rupert; son, Jeff (Teresa) Corey of Bothell, Washington; and daughter, Susan (Kevin Lyons) Tankersley of Greenbank, Washington. She has two living grandchildren, Zach Tankersley of Issaquah, Washington, and Heather Corey of Post Falls. She was receded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Ryan Corey.At her request, no service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch in Boise, Idaho Cremation and arrangements have been provided under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now