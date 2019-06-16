|
|
Jane Ann Corey
June 10, 1936-
March 2, 2019
She is survived by her husband, Jack of Rupert; son, Jeff (Teresa) Corey of Bothell, Washington; and daughter, Susan (Kevin Lyons) Tankersley of Greenbank, Washington. She has two living grandchildren, Zach Tankersley of Issaquah, Washington, and Heather Corey of Post Falls. She was receded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Ryan Corey.At her request, no service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch in Boise, Idaho Cremation and arrangements have been provided under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 16, 2019