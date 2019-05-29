Jane Neff Spencer

1924 ~ 2019

Jane Neff Spencer passed away on May 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Spencer, and her parents, Charles S. Neff, and Edna P. Neff. Jane Neff was born in Philadelphia, PA and attended Philadelphia schools from the first grade all the way through to high school. She attended and graduated from Ursinus College with a degree in Political Science.

In 1948, Jane married William Spencer in Philadelphia; they purchased their first home, and she became a full time physician's wife, and mom to their son, William Charles Spencer. They moved from Philadelphia to Coronado, CA during the Korean War, where William (Spence) served as a Navy physician. Patricia Jane Spencer (Terry) was born there in 1952. Following discharge from the Navy the family moved to Montclair, NJ where David Lawrence Spencer was born in 1956. In 1957 the family moved to Short Hills, NJ for twelve years, and then to Newton, NJ until 1986 when Spence retired and they moved to Boise.

Always a golfer, Jane actually was a better tennis player, having played frequently while growing up in Philadelphia. As an adult, she took up skiing with her family, and enjoyed swimming, and most anything outdoors. She played cards, particularly enjoying Bridge, supported the SPCA, Ursinus College, the hospitals with which they were affiliated, and was a member of Hillcrest Country Club. She missed her husband and parents, loved her cat Max and all who proceeded him, and looked forward to again, "walking with my doggies."

Her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren survive Jane Spencer. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family on Jane Spencer's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com. The family wants to thank all those present (patrons and staff) at The Tavern in Bown Crossing on the evening of Saturday, May 11, who offered their assistance and amazing support, as well as the great emergency room and nursing staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Boise. We cannot thank you enough.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Michael's Episcopal Cathedral. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 29, 2019