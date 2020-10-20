Jane Elizabeth (Holden) Van Auker
April 9, 1951 - October 16, 2020
Jane Elizabeth (Holden) Van Auker, also fondly known as Janie, passed peacefully in her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and children. Born to Bernard and Beth (Summers) Holden on April 9, 1951 in Caldwell, Idaho; Jane was the only girl, middle child, and sparkle of her family. She was an outgoing and adventurous child, determined to keep up with her brothers. Jane shared a very close and special relationship with her cousins, the sisters she never had; Karen, Lisa, Nancy & Linda DeMond and Jennifer and Dawn Holden. Their adventures between Caldwell, Boise, McCall, and Spokane generally included a lot of creativity, quite a bit of mischief, and a whole lot of fun!
Janie was the spirit of the Class of 1969 at Caldwell High School, a friend to everyone. Her closest friends remember her hilarious antics and her "stand your ground" strength. She graduated from Caldwell High School and attended the College of Idaho for a period of time before starting her family.
Jane is survived by her devoted husband of forty years, Ronald W. Van Auker and three loving children and their families; Cora & Bill (son-in-law), Stephanie & John (son-in-law), and Ron Jr & Amy (daughter-in-law). Jane was exceptionally proud of her eight grandchildren; Matthew, Thomas, Allison, Isabella, Marshal, Alexander, Colby and Anneilese, for whom she made magic happen. Holidays were her unique talent and nothing was spared to ensure traditions were honored as well as created. Whether an Easter egg hunt, complete with the "golden egg" at the bottom of the pool, custom, made-to-order Halloween costumes, or the Christmas prep package containing matching family pajamas, advent calendars and the ornament of the year, Jane took great care in preparing every detail meticulously and repeating those traditions year after year.
An avid golfer with grit and determination, Jane not only loved to compete, she also enjoyed looking spectacular while she did it. Rhinestones were a practical necessity in her eyes – the shinier and the more colorful, the better. Her golf partners dressed the part as well with coordinated outfits that required at least one matching piece. There was an obvious rule to never repeat a tournament outfit, and a credit card bill to prove it! If she was not on the golf course, you were likely to find her behind her sewing machine working on the latest project, in McCall scouting for the best huckleberries, or traveling to visit family and friends. Jane was brave and adventurous, willing to try anything once. She never sat still and patience was most certainly not her virtue!
She lit up a room with her infectious laugh and was never shy about expressing her feelings. Jane made friends fast, she connected with people almost immediately upon meeting them and she was always eager to learn as much as possible about a person. If there was help to give, Jane found (or MADE) a way. It did not matter if she knew you for five minutes or five years, she was intent on making a difference. She believed in people, even when they did not believe in themselves. Ever the optimist and ever the helper, Jane was FIERCE and determined to share her love and her light with all who crossed her path.
Jane joins in heaven her loving mother and father, her brothers; Bo, John and Bill, her beloved Auntie Ellomae and Uncle Melvin and many special angels that touched her life.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from friends and family. We are immensely grateful for the loving and compassionate care from the St. Luke's Cancer Institute, the hospital, and especially from the dedicated hospice team.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation or consider an annual membership to the Idaho Botanical Garden or to a charity of your choice
.
We look forward to celebrating Jane's life with all who love her when it is reasonably safe to do so. We plan to throw "one heck of a party".