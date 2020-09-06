Jane T. Whitman
1926-2020
Life Moves.?We Learn to Dance With It.??Anne Jane Tolles Whitman, 94, our warm and gracious Janie, died in her sleep in the early morning hours of July 14, 2020, in a Boise care facility. After lovely summer days of "feeling good" and enjoying phone conversations with far-away friends and family, she passed away as befit her inherent peacefulness.??Jane was born April 10, 1926 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Anne Clemens Tolles and Fay Willard Tolles. The childhood years in Idaho Falls established the beginnings of some of her many lifelong friendships, and her deeply rooted Idaho heritage. The family moved to Boise just before Jane's senior year in high school. There she made more friends whom she would know until she and her classmates were in their 90's.??Jane graduated from the College of Idaho, as her parents had done. Jane always maintained a strong connection with the College. Her grandfather the Rev. David Clemens had been one of the first Professors at the new College, teaching Greek and Hebrew there.??At the C of I, Jane met her loving husband Dennison Hugh Whitman. Denny was one of the many returning veterans of World War II who benefited from the GI Bill, and who was eager to build a good new life and leave the war behind. He and Janie, as she was known, created a happy home and life together which eventually included their four children. Janet, Todd, Daunt, and Paul all have warm memories of singing in the car on road trips, summer picnics in the mountains, church family camp in Ketchum, lingering family dinners with grandmothers, aunts and uncles, and fun with a variety of cousins.??Jane loved hosting gatherings in their roomy West Boise home. Whether it was for generations of family or their many circles of friends, Jane relished using her fine china and crystal to create beautiful and festive occasions. She did it all with such a spirit of enjoyment, everyone felt special.??In her 30's, Jane resumed her career, teaching first grade at Jackson Elementary School, where she then taught for the next 26 years. Jane earned her Master's Degree at Boise State University, and developed innovative curriculum, team teaching with other teachers. A gifted educator, she made the most of teachable moments. As her students were lining up for recess, Jane would often teach them a point of grammar or recite a poem. Her parents had had a deep regard for and enjoyment of language, and Jane did also.?
For years, former students would recognize her as she was out and about. "Mrs. Whitman!" was greeted with fondness, appreciation, and inspiration. Some expressed that they'd become teachers because of her example.??Jane and Denny enjoyed their growing family, including cheering on their sons' football games at Borah High, and welcoming foreign exchange student Pratap Mukharji to live with them during his senior year at Borah. Pratap has since become the Whitmans' "other" brother.??Jane retired early to be there for Denny, as he developed serious health issues. Even after a stroke he regained significant ground, and they had more happy years together before he passed away, too young.??Upon Denny's death, Jane established a scholarship at the College of Idaho in his memory. When Jane's brother David died a few years later, she and her sister-in-law Phyllis together created the Tolles-Whitman Scholarship fund, which has made a difference in the lives of many young men and women.??Jane, a widow in her late 60's, found herself in a new chapter of her life. She accepted an invitation from one of her close former teaching friends to join a quilting group, and found solace, companionship, and creative accomplishment in the beautiful pieces they all made together.
?Another longtime friend invited Jane to join her on an Elder Hostel trip~and Jane was hooked! She and Denny had enjoyed many explorations of the continental U.S. but she had a curiosity to see more of the world and she did so.
?She had particularly enjoyed a visit to Scotland while her brother David and his family were living there, but she now traveled to England, Thailand, Turkey, and Japan, thoroughly enjoying every adventure, and making more friends along the way, to see on the next trip!??She was about to depart for Italy the following week, when Jane's course was completely altered, for the rest of her life. She suffered a life-threatening stroke.?Though she survived, her mobility did not. A wheelchair and nursing care would be required henceforth.??Slowly, gaining strength, she began to adapt to this new life, and eventually created a new chapter for herself, with the help, love, and support of her family and friends.?It was a good new chapter.??For the last 21 years since that stroke, Jane has shown an amazing ability to "roll with the punches", rise to challenges, to adapt to necessary situations, and to do so gracefully. Her spirit, her loving peaceful self has shone bright the whole way through.??Jane always was invitingly warm and accessible. She was a great listener, she understood deeply, and people confided in her. She kept their confidence. Those qualities were with her to the end. All of those qualities of Jane's, plus the love put into action by her friends and family, made Jane's last chapter a full and loving one. Wonderful cards and letters, phone calls and visits, were a vibrant part of her life, and did her much good.
?Her sons chauffeured her to gatherings of groups important to her for decades, which helped her feel connected. Being with everyone at family dinners where everything was delicious, the liveliness of her great-grandchildren was total entertainment, and there was sometimes a newborn baby to hold, was pure joy.??There were also many wonderful caregivers and nurses throughout the years, who made all the difference in her life, each and every day. Deepest Appreciation to them...??Shortly before her 90th birthday, Jane told her daughter "I know what Life is. Life is a Loving Amazing Adventure. That's Life."??Janie, you lived and loved Well. And you learned to Dance with Life as it Moved.??Jane Tolles Whitman was preceded in death by her husband Denny Whitman, her sister Augusta McClure, and her brother David Tolles. She is survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis Tolles, her children Janet, Todd (Linda Jo), Daunt (Emily), and Paul, as well as Pratap Mukharji (Carolynn), 13 grandchildren, 30 great- grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.??Family will gather at a later time to celebrate Jane's life.?Messages and remembrance may be left at legacy.com
?Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to The Tolles-Whitman Scholarship fund, College of Idaho, The First Presbyterian Church, Boise, or a cause of your choice.