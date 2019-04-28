Resources More Obituaries for Jane Hinckley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Wilson Hinckley

Mom went home in April, 2019. She had a long and well lived life and was loved by many. Born December, 1925 to Vivian Sybil Wilson and Edwin Earl Wilson in Denver, Colorado. Mom Graduated from Van Nuys High School, Wright-McMahon Secretarial School in her youth, and received a B.A at Cal State Long Beach at age 62! She also took Art classes (and other classes that interested her) at BSU in her later years. Mom never stopped learning.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John L. Hinckley III, her older brother, Douglas Wilson and naturally, her parents. Mom was a working mother, which was a LITTLE unusual in the 1950s and 1960s. She worked for Harvard School for boys, Thomas Transfer Company, and after retirement was office manager for AARP in Boise, Idaho for many years. She somehow made it work well. All of her children were blessed with a very happy and interesting childhood.

How many mothers would pack up teens and pre-teens for a week long tent camping trip to see the redwoods and Yosemite all by herself in the 1960s? Not many, but that trip was always one of our fondest memories. There were many, many more.

Mom enjoyed being a world traveler. She visited Russia, China, Egypt, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, and many other spots. She also saw much of the USA, either traveling with or to visit her many friends, or running around with eldest daughter, Pamelia in a motor home.

Grandchildren tagged along on several trips too. Mom enjoyed many things, including Cats, Her art, travel, photography and reading. She left us with a mountain of slides and pictures which are being digitized so that we all can remember this remarkable woman. She said her only regret in life, was not taking her solo flight to get her pilot's license. Dad saw the weather turning, and convinced her not to be late for their dinner date with friends. Who knows which way that could have gone? I wouldn't change a thing.

Mom is survived by her four children, Pamelia J. Johnson of Boise, Idaho, John E. Hinckley of Oceanside, Calif., Robert G. Hinckley of Boise, Idaho, and Annie M. Hibner of Los Lunas, New Mexico, a brother, Samuel B. Wilson of Oregon House, Calif., Ten Grandchildren, Twelve Great Grandchildren, One Great-Great Grandchild, and far too many friends to count. We will miss you Mom! Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019