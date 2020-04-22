|
Janet Catherine Diven
Janet Catherine Diven, age 69, passed from this life on April 5, 2020 at her home in Sun City, AZ with loving family after a 16- month battle with gall bladder cancer.
She was born in Boise, Idaho to Daniel and Catherine Diven in 1950. Daniel died shortly before her birth, leaving Janet and her two older brothers, Tom and Joe, to be raised by their widowed mother and maternal grandmother. Janet grew up with strong women who worked and cared for family; the influence was deep and permanent.
She graduated from Bishop Kelly High School in 1968 and earned her B.A. in Communications from Boise State University. Janet worked as a Vice President in the health insurance industry for 20 years, and for the last 6-years served as the Card Member Services Supervisor for Sun City Recreation Center. Her knowledge, decisiveness and compassion made her a treasured boss and her dedication, responsibility and analytical skills a valued employee, garnering her many long-term work friendships.
Janet shared a family love and talent for music which she expressed on the piano and harp as well as humming and singing to her favorite songs. She also enjoyed playing Bunco and Mahjong with friends as well as doing crossword puzzles and playing word games in an attempt to keep her mind sharp. Her efforts paid off as evidenced by her incredible memory. She had the ability to recall details long-forgotten by others and served as the beloved family historian.
However, what remains most memorable is her smile and her laugh. One unforgettable summer day, at the Oregon coast, she and her family were zooming along the beach on recumbent bikes feeling like teenagers again and laughing their heads off. An amused bystander, hearing her laugh, proclaimed, "You guys are having too much fun!" Her life ended as it had been richly lived, with her heart full of family and friendships.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Catherine and her brother, Tom. She is survived by her partner of 27-years, Terry Jenkins; brother, Joe; daughter, Julie (Robert); son, Bob, and her three grand-children, Alex, Madison, and Sam.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Janet's life will be held in Sun City, AZ at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020