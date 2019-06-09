Janet (Fiet) Scrivner

1935 - 2019

Janet (Fiet) Scrivner of Meridian Idaho passed away on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at the age of eighty-four. She was born on October 26, 1935 in Roy, Utah as the youngest of five children to Garrett and Isabel Fiet. Jan graduated from Meridian High School and married her high school sweetheart, Mel Scrivner. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in December. Their love will always be an inspiration to so many of their friends and family. Mel and Jan loved to play golf, ski, travel, and sweep the dance floor together. She served as a Sunday school teacher and her skills at cooking, canning, and sewing helped her to serve as a 4-H leader for many years. She formed lifelong friendships through her memberships in Beta Sigma Phi and the Ladies Golf Association. Everyone who knew her admired how she overcame her life long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis, winning the club championship at Broadmore Country Club. Jan worked at the Idaho Statesman in advertising until becoming the loving mother of her four children; Daniel (Deanne) of Spokane, Douglas (Kathleen) of Fresno, DeAnne (Brad) Hoots of Boise, and Darla (James) Hoff of Idaho Falls. Jan is survived by her husband Mel, her four children, eight grandchildren Lyndsey, Kayla, Jasmine, Laura, Savannah, Jenna, Paige, and Kevin, her brand new great grandchild Cooper, and brother Bill Fiet. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Floyd, and two sisters Marion and Elva. The celebration of life for Jan Scrivner will be held at Summers Funeral Home at 1:00pm on Monday, June 10th, 2019.

The family asks that memorial contributions are sent to St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Jan's name.

