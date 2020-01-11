|
|
Janice Ann Gardner
66
Janice Ann Gardner passed away on January 6th having suffered a very rare and rapidly progressive form of cancer. Her family was at her side including her brand new grandson and her 'womb mate' Joyce as she slipped her mortal coil. We admired the grace with which she managed the burden of her illness throughout the course of it and especially the final days, death is hardly a joyous time but a horrible burden was lifted off our shoulders when her suffering stopped as she slipped away.
Janice (Jan) was one of five girls born to Mary and Louis Schmidt. The twins were born on December 10th, 1953 in Cottonwood, Idaho. Louis was expecting a big baby boy and thought the Catholic Sisters at St. Mary's were playing a trick on him when they called him in from the waiting room. As they grew up, they became the light of his life, combing his hair, painting his nails and so forth. Wonder how he explained that to his buddies?
Jan and and her sisters had an idyllic life growing up on their Mom and Dad's dairy farm, they played in the willows, listened to their older sisters records, learned how to milk/herd cows and ride horses, all the while helping their Mom and Dad run a farm.
Jan and Joyce graduated from Prairie High School in 1972 then went their separate ways but remaining incredibly close throughout their lives sharing everything much to the dismay of their spouses and children. Jan went on to become a Nurse having received her Associates degree from Lewis and Clark State College, then later as her two boys had grown, her BSN from Boise State University.
Jan married Lynn Gardner in 1978, much to the chagrin of her Dad (who (I hope) later came around) in Cottonwood Idaho. The married couple went on to Seattle where she helped him complete his studies in medicine. During his senior year they had the first of their two sons, Christopher (the prettiest baby in the nursery) and then Lee, who was born to them 3 years later completing their family. What a blessing they both were!
Later in life Jan became active in Yoga and supportive of environmental organizations as well as keeping her husband out of trouble with his penchant for old British sports cars. The true joy of Jan's life in her later years were her three grandchildren who she doted on, making cookies, cupcakes and hopefully memories-what a joy they were to her!
Jan was preceded in death by her mother Mary, her father Louis, her brother Timmy and her sister Jackie (also a rare cancer). She is survived by her husband Lynn, their two sons, Christopher/Kristi, Lee/Kendra, her grandchildren, Jace, Skylar and Harrison. Her sisters Virginia/Bill, Patsy/David, Joyce/Mark and Brother in law Roy will grieve for her as well and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our thanks go out to family and friends who helped us travel this very difficult path and I would like to mention the wonderful care Jan received from Dr. Matt Schoolfield, Dr. Norman Zuckerman, the Emergency Department Physicians, the staff at St. Lukes, MISTI and Hospice. The common thread is that they have a 'calling' rather than a job! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
A Celebration of life will take place at at the Hidden Springs Community Barn on February 15th, 2 pm, one year after she was diagnosed with cancer. Jan was devoted to making this world a better place for her grandchildren and in lieu of flowers, she said she would prefer to see a gift made to either the Land trust of the Treasure Valley or the Idaho Conservation League.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020