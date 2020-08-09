1/
Janice Ellen Glodfelter
1956 - 2020
Janice Ellen Glodfelter
09/16/1956 - 07/30/2020
Janice Ellen Glodfelter died of a heart attack at a Boise hospital on Thursday, July 30. She was 63 years old. Janice worked as a chef in Las Vegas and was a member of their culinary arts union. Janice was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey to a military family and moved frequently in her youth. Janice is a Daughter of the American Revolution (DAR) because her family settled the colony of Pennsylvania in 1743. She relocated from Las Vegas to Boise in 2008 and lived with Gregory Everett Irwin until his death in 2019. She was a wonderful, sweet, kind-hearted person who always helped anyone anytime. She had a heart of gold. She specifically took care of the invalid and helped people move or clean out houses after a death. She will be dearly missed. She is now with Greg in heaven where they can both rest in peace. She is survived by her sister Jacqueline Gladfelter Devereaux, brother Jeffrey Eric Vonglodfelter, five nieces and a nephew. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, if covid restrictions permit.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID 83704
