Janice Ham

June 13, 1935 - Oct. 13, 2020

Funeral services for Janice Ham, 85, of Jefferson will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20th, at 10:30 am from the Brown Funeral Home in Jefferson, Iowa with burial in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery. Janice passed away Oct. 13th.

Janice was born in Winterset and graduated in 1953. On October 29, 1955, Janice Hudson was married to Donald Ham in Winterset. Janice and Don adopted two children into their family, David and Jolene.

During their marriage, Janice and Don lived and worked in many communities. Janice was a bookkeeper for many companies including Wadsworth & Smith CPA firm in Boise, Idaho for 22 years. She retired in 1997. Janice and Don moved to Jefferson, Iowa in 2000.

She is survived by her husband.



