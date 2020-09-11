Janice Marie Severs Ewan
November 21, 1932 - September 5, 2020
Janice (Jan) Ewan peacefully left this world at the age of 87. An active and enthusiastic participant in life, Jan's favorite response when asked how she was doing would "I'm fine". All who knew Jan would heartily agree that she was, in fact, a "fine lady".
Born in Fort Collins, Colorado to Weldon and Mamie Severs on November 21, 1932, Janice spent her early childhood with her parents and four siblings in a two room cabin at Red Feather Lakes, Colorado. Although it was a tough existence for the family, the Severs' children had many adventures playing among the big boulders and trees around the cabin, instilling a life-long love of the Rocky Mountains in Jan. She remembers the scary time she helped rescue her brother, Jim, after he fell through the ice on one of the lakes. Half of the student body at the one-room school consisted of kids names Severs.
When Janice's sister, Barbara, entered high school, the family moved to a farm in Wellington, Colorado. While Jan's two sisters helped their mother with the domestic responsibilities, Janice was always outside helping her Dad and brothers with the outdoor chores. Having skipped a grade, she graduated at the age of 16 along with her older brother, Jim, from Wellington high school in 1949.
Jan met her future husband, Jim Ewan, after his best friend, Ed Smith, married her sister Barbara. Jan and Jim married in a private ceremony in Fort Collins, Colorado on August 18, 1951. Jim and Jan first lived in Wheatridge, Colorado, where they had two children, Donald and Debra. In 1959 they purchased a new home in Broomfield, Colorado. There, Jim owned and operated a construction company and Jan contracted with Wesco Fabrics as a seamstress making custom draperies in her basement shop.
Janice was a member of the United Church of Christ in Broomfield where she sang in the choir for many years. Jim and Jan met many life-long friends square dancing with the Turnpike Twirlers. They loved playing cards. camping, fishing and family visits. When Jim was involved in commercial building projects in Aspen, Colorado, the family would spend summers in Aspen. There they would fish the high mountain lakes with "special" flies tied by Jan.
In 1974 Jim and Jan built their dream home high on Storm Mountain in Drake, Colorado. There, Jan would make the daily long commute (35 miles) to work at Hewlett Packard in Fort Collins. No matter the weather, she often was the first vehicle down the twisting mountain dirt road before reaching the equally twisty paved highway through the Big Thompson Canyon. The couple experienced all manner of trials on the mountain, including floods, forest fire and mud slides, but Jan always maintained her love of the mountain life. Upon retirement, Jim and Jan spent winters in their RV in Casa Grande, Arizona playing golf and cards with good friends from the mountain. Jan lived for 43 years in her mountain home, staying on the property after Jim passed away in 2014 and was known by all her neighbors as the matriarch of the mountain.
After a cancer diagnosis in 2018, Janice sold her home in Colorado and moved to Eagle, Idaho to be near her daughter. There she took part in many activities while living in her new apartment at Revel Senior Living Community in Eagle, including rafting the Payette River, hot-air ballooning and riding the mountain coaster and ski lift at Bogus Basin. She especially enjoyed the daily "Wine Down" happy hour with her special Revel friends. She often could be found on her patio deck overlooking the Boise River reading or solving crossword puzzles. Janice was an intelligent, tough, but loving lady with a lot of humility. She always believed she had a blessed life and was truly "fine".
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Weldon and Mamie Severs; her sisters, Barbara Smith and Dorothy Beebe and their spouses. She is survived by her brothers, James Severs (Pat) and Kenneth Severs (Dolly); her son, Donald Ewan (Cathy) and daughter, Debra Ewan (Doug Dodson); grandchildren, Heather Ewan, Jennifer Ewan, Joe Ewan (Jennifer), and Boo Dodson (Sarah Ziker); two great-grandchildren, Cora and Elise Ewan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Many thanks for the loving care provided by the staff at St. Luke's Cancer Care, Meridian Meadows Assisted Living and Harrison's Hope Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the summer of 2021. Donations can be made in Jan's name to the charity of your choice
.