Janice Lynn Rosetti
1948-2020
Janice Lynn Rosetti peacefully passed away surrounded by family on February 27, 2020 after a short, unexpected battle with cancer. A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian.
Jan was born May 19, 1948 in Mescalero, New Mexico to Eldon and Helen LaCourse. Jan was a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla. While growing up, the family called many places home due to Eldon's work with the BIA. Jan married the love of her life, Jim Rosetti, in Seattle Washington. Over the course of their married life they raised a son, Ken, and lived in the following places: Seattle and Quinault Washington, Kremmling and Denver Colorado, Lakeview Oregon, and lastly Meridian, Idaho. Jan's infectious laugh, great sense of humor, generosity and kind nature helped her to make friends. She was a very independent and determined person who strived to see the best in people. Jan actively contributed to each of the communities she lived in, whether it was through her work in the banking industry, her volunteer work for the Catholic Church, Soroptimists or other charitable organizations. Jan had a special talent for decorating and enjoyed sewing, and created a warm and inviting home.
Jan is survived by her husband, Jim of Meridian, son, Ken and his wife Maureen, and granddaughter, Luci of Portland; sisters: Judith LaCourse of San Francisco and Jeanne Raymond (Jolyon) of Seattle; brother, Phil LaCourse (Deanna) of Yakima; father-in-law, Charles Rosetti and brother-in-law's: Dan and Mike Rosetti, all of Seattle. Jan is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, all of whom held a special place in her heart.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Richard and William, and her mother-in-law, Lucille Rosetti.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to St. Luke's Hospital of Meridian and St. Luke's Hospice for the wonderfully kind and compassionate care they provided to Jan during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Jan Rosetti to St. Luke's Hospice. Memorials can be made online at www.stlukesonline.org\give or mail to St. Luke's Health Foundation 190 E Bannock Boise, ID 83712.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020