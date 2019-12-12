|
Janis Fay Tuha
December 19, 2019 - November27, 2019
Janis Fay Stimmel Tuha was born in Homedale, Idaho, on December 19, 1939, a day her father said it was like a gorgeous summer day in the middle of December. Her parents were Manford Mark and Dorothy Lucinda Evans Stimmel. Jan had three siblings, Doreen, Mark, and Monty.
Jan grew up on a dairy farm in Homedale and on a cattle ranch in Jordan Valley, Oregon. Her hard-working parents taught her a strong work ethic. During these formative years she enjoyed 4-H, farm animals and the time she spent with her grandmother, Mina Maud, at the Oliver Cattle Ranch.
After high school, Jan went on to earn bachelor degrees in history and art from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. For some post-graduation adventure, Jan traveled with friends to Hawaii. She fell in love with the islands and decided to stay and obtain a teaching certificate at the Church College of Hawaii (now BYU Hawaii). While there, Jan met and fell in love with an island boy, Pulia Tuha, who was also attending Church College and dancing at the Polynesian Culture Center.
Jan and Pulia were married in the Laie Temple on July 12, 1969. During their 50-year marriage, they had four children – Pulia Rick, Tiare Lucinda, Monty Makelani, and Anali Kaloni.
Art was Jan's first love, and she adorned the walls of her home with her oil and watercolor paintings of flowers and nature. She even illustrated, wrote, and published the children's book, Tia Mia's Garden, just for fun. Jan had an eye for home décor and the cultivation of flowers, both of which brought her an abundance of joy.
Hard-bound classic literature lined the bookshelves of the Tuha home and Jan continually read them all. She was most inspired by the author Charles Dickens. Jan was also a fan of Masterpiece Theater, Last of the Summer Wine and many other BBC productions.
She taught school for twenty-five years, doing so in every grade throughout her career. She said that teaching was initially a hard thing to do. Still, she grew to love it more with every year. For her, it was all about the students – they motivated her to continue teaching.
Jan had many interests, but what she cared about most was her was faith and family. She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she loved her family to the very core of her being, both her immediate and extended family.
She especially adored her six grandchildren: Sanisi, Kaya, Temana, Keoni, Aleki and Malia. Jan also thought of her daughters-in-law Kathy Tuha, Noriko Tuha, and son-in-law, Eli Myers, as her own.
Jan was sweet-spirited, soft-spoken and always giving. She will continue to be a beautiful radiant light to her family and friends.
Jan passed from this world on the 27th of November 2019. She is survived by her husband, all her children and grandchildren, and her two brothers, Mark and Monty Stimmel.
Services will be held on Saturday the 14th of December 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints Chapel located at 11792 Linden Road in Caldwell, Idaho.
The viewing will be at 9:00 a.m. and the Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m.
condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019