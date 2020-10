Barrus, Jannine F., 73, of Boise, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at a local hospital of natural causes. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, 2:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 2323 N. Maple Grove Rd., Boise. The service will be livestreamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7523577657. To offer condolences and to read obituary, go to Jannine's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com.