Jarrell Ray Brewer
1935-2019
Jarrell Ray Brewer, 84, of Meridian passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 while fishing in Alaska with family and friends
JR was born in a dugout in Fargo, Oklahoma on May 29, 1935 to Clarence and Ursula Brewer. He attended school in Fargo graduating in 1953.
Shortly after graduation JR enlisted in the US Navy, serving on the USS Los Angeles. He served 4 years and was proud to be a Veteran.
On January 31, 1958 JR married Norma Jean Woods at the Fargo United Methodist Church. He received his engineering degree from Oklahoma State. The couple eventually settled in Eastern Oklahoma and were blessed with three sons; Marty Ray, Ken Neal, and Stan Curtis.
JR and business partner Jim Swank created Technical Systems Incorporated in 1971. In 1974, JR brought his family and his business to Idaho. He innovated a new refrigeration process for raw product cold storage. He worked very hard designing, selling and installing those refrigeration units. His refrigeration technology is now used worldwide. He was very appreciative of his new customers and proud of his accomplishments.
JR retired in June 2000 and he and Jean spent many years traveling. They were best friends and truly enjoyed their time together. They are the ultimate grandparents watching and participating in their grandchildren growing up.
JR was a man of few words. If he liked you, he loved you! He provided for his family always. He loved to laugh, tell stories, play cards (Pitch), hunt with his family, travel, and fish. There was never a dull moment with JR. He was on his 25th annual fishing trip in Alaska when he passed away.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wilma and Beth; and brother, Eddie. He is survived by his wife Norma; sons, Marty (Brenda), Ken (Lani), Stan (Sandy); seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 30th 6 p.m. – 8p.m. at Summers Funeral Home - 3629 E. Ustick Road Meridian, Idaho.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Meridian United Methodist Church, 235 East Pine Avenue – Meridian, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers the family recommends donations to the College of Idaho Women's Basketball Brewer Family Donation 2112 Cleveland Blvd. Caldwell, Idaho 83605; or the Meridian United Methodist Church General Fund 235 East Pine Avenue, Meridian, Idaho 83642.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 30, 2019