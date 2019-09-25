|
Jason Conner Finley
1937 ~ 2019
Jason Conner Finley passed away of natural causes on September 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife Glenna Finley, a son, daughter, three step sons, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jason was born September 18, 1937 in John Day Oregon and was raised in La Grande, Oregon. He served in the Navy for four years and then received his Associate in Arts from BSU. Jason was a Disabled American Veteran and he and Glenna served many years in the DAV in various roles as well as Commander. He spent countless volunteer hours with the veteran community. Jason was also an active member at Whitney United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at the VA CLC, Horizon Home Health and Hospice, and Whitney United Methodist Church.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019