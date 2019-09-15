|
|
Jason Joseph Motta
1978-2019
Jason Joseph Motta was born March 6, 1978 at Oregon Science and Health University in Portland, Oregon to Bill and Jackie Motta. Jason spent the first few years of his life in Keizer, Oregon, just outside of Salem. When Jason was five, the family relocated to Boise, Idaho, where he went to St. Marks Catholic Elementary School, Bishop Kelly High School, and finished at Boise State University.
Jason was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping, and the beach. He was always planning the next grand vacation. Jason always had a smile across his face and a joke up his sleeve. He valued family above all, and had the best time when he was surrounded by those he loved.
Jason married Jennifer Hickman, the love of his life in 2002 and experienced many wonderful adventures. Together they had three wonderful daughters: Bailey, Breanne, and Izzy. Jason was a wonderful son, husband, and amazing father. Jason would share with his mom that there were four precious people in his life: Jenny, Bailey, Breanne, and Izzy.
Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents: Tom and Elizabeth McCoy, and Joe and Rosemary Motta; aunt, Mary Anne (Motta) Lee; and uncle, John Motta. Jason is survived by his parents, Bill and Jackie Motta; brother, Jacob; wonderful wife, Jenny; three children: Bailey, Breanne, and Izzy; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at Risen Christ Catholic Church, 11511 W Lake Hazel Rd, Boise. Jason, as you know was a very casual person, so we are requesting that everyone come casual or comfortable. Remembrances may be made on Jason's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019