|
|
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty
and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly
used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a Ride!'"
Words by Hunter S. Thompson - A life well-lived by Jason Joshua Eddy
On July 15, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, Jason went full throttle into the night
on his final journey in this life and onto his next adventure with "The Lefty" by his side.
Jason packed a lot of living into his 46-year adventure. From extreme sports to lighting the
heavens on fire with his custom fireworks finales, his life reflected ultimate experiences,
intense passions, and quiet challenges. As he heads out on his next adventure, Jason leaves
behind his greatest friend, partner in crime, and love of his life, wife Jennifer Eddy, along
with his parents, Stephanie and Michael Eddy, and a myriad of friends from coast to coast.
"Only You" will know when Jason reaches out "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", so "Swing
Life Away" as if there is no tomorrow and reminisce with "Pictures of You".
One thing is certain, wherever Jason's next adventure takes him,
we are all invited, and the after-party will be a blast.
Please donate to: Idaho German Shepherd Rescue or Idaho Diabetes Youth Programs.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 8, 2019