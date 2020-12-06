1/1
Jay Cecil Davis
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Jay Cecil Davis
February 21, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Kuna, Idaho - Jay Cecil Davis passed away in his home surrounded by family on November 19, 2020 after a long and brave struggle with chronic illness.
The eighth child of Rene and Charles Davis, Jay was born on February 21, 1938 in Brushy Knob near Ava, Missouri. At the age of 19, Jay joined the United States Air Force and became a mechanic. At age 23, Jay moved to Parma, Idaho continuing his career as a mechanic, eventually starting his own business Jay's Automotive in Garden City, ID.
He met his soul mate and love of his life, Roberta Ann (Bobbie) and married in 1976. In 1981 Jay & Bobbie were blessed with their daughter Amanda Renea "Mandi" . She is their only child & currently resides in Leavenworth WA with her husband, Brian Conley.
A "Jay of all trades", he served two terms as Mayor of Garden City. He was often referred to as "the good guy" because of his kindness and generosity toward others. Whether his renters or strangers, Jay had a heart for giving and helping those in need. He lived a full and wonderful life.
Jay is survived by his wife, Bobbie; his daughter, Mandi, his sister-in-law, Mary Shelley; and sister-in-law in Carolyn Heath. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rene and Charles Davis; his mother-in-law Millie Brooking; and his seven siblings.
A full obituary can be found at SummersFuneral.com. Internment was at Morris Hill Cemetery on November 23, 2020.



Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Missing you every day, every minute, see you on the otherside.



Bobbie Davis
Spouse
