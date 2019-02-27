Jay Ray Jackson

Jay R. Jackson, 79, of Homedale, Idaho, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Nampa, ID. Jay R. Jackson was born May 3, 1939 in Meridian, Idaho to James Clyde Jackson, and Irene (Groesbeck) Jackson. Being the first Grandchild, and the apple of their eye, Jay spent a lot of his early years with Grandma & Grandpa Groesbeck in Nampa, Idaho also attending elementary school in Nampa briefly. He also attended Longfellow Elementary School in Boise, while living with his Mother Irene, and Step-Father Palmer Imbs, and younger brother Gary Imbs. Moving to Homedale to live with his Father, and Step-mom, Toni (Merriam) Jackson. Jay spent the next years enjoying the life that a rural community has to offer. Jay was also blessed with 3 brothers, Jim, Jerry, and Joey Jackson. Jay loved to hunt, water ski, Snow-ski, played football, and his preferred sport basketball at Homedale High School. Jay also had a love of flying, his father JC, bought a plane, with the condition that the seller train his young 15 year old son, Jay to be a pilot, which he did and Jay became a pilot at age 17. After Graduating Homedale High School in 1958, Dad (Jay) went to work in Florida on the launch pads for the Gemini program for NASA for about a year. Upon his return to Idaho, Jay attended Boise Junior College, and joined the Army reserves in Homedale. After receiving an Associate's degree, Jay joined his father JC, in the expanding concrete ditch business throughout the Treasure Valley and into the southwest. In 1966, while attending church he met Marilyn Freeman, and soon after proposed to her, and her young son Blake. Soon after, they were blessed with a beautiful baby girl Ginger, and a few years later a son, Jason, whom referred to jokingly as "Monkey Man". In the early 1970's Jay started his own business, A & J Construction Co. Inc., which would take him too many countries, and virtually every states in the USA working on many special purpose contracts for the Federal & State organizations. In 1977 Jay bought a rebuilt training helicopter, and took lessons in Portland, Oregon. Jay enjoyed exploring, and being able to land next to caves, abandoned mines, and old homesteads in secluded areas. Jay traveled constantly, and always wanted to be "where the action was!" Dad always had big plans and could not sit still. He would often tell his son Jason, "Son, I'm not going to rust out! I'm going to wear out!" Father kept quite busy but occasionally found time to ski with his daughter at Bogus Basin or take long walks at night to get ice cream with Ginger & Jason. Jay was a Mason, and did all his masonic study at the Wilder Idaho lodge in the 50's, which later integrated with the Silver City lodge in Homedale Idaho. Jay and Marilyn divorced in 1983, and Jay re-married in 1985. Jay was preceded in death by his father James Clyde Jackson Sr., mother Irene Grosbeck Imbs, step parents Palmer Imbs, Toni Merriam, and younger brother Joey Jackson. At direction of Jay's wife, and against his wishes, his earthly remains will be cremated. Jay's children, and family are putting together a celebration of his life at the Basque Center in Homedale, Idaho, on March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm. Come and enjoy some great memories of Jay's fantastic life! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kasemcares.com or the Idaho .