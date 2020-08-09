1/1
Jean Bode
1941 - 2020
Jean L. Bode, 78 passed away July 25th 2020. She was born August 15th 1941 to Carl and Anna Jungwirth in Redfield S. Dakota.
Jean was the second child of 12 brothers and sisters and learned the art of Mothering pretty early as she helped her own Mom. She paid her own way to go to high school where she enjoyed multiple sports and was a member of the girls athletic association, graduating from Redfield H.S. in 1959. Earlier that year Jean met Fred Bode on Valentines Day when he came into the restaurant she was working at. He came back a week later, started dating and married on Nov. 16, 1959 during a blizzard in Redfield. Daughter, Paula, was born in 1960 and sons, Scott and Steve, followed in 1963 & 1966 respectively. She made the move to Southern Idaho in 1974 when Fred took a job in the area and has resided here since. She worked several jobs including becoming a keypunch operator and an engraver for Idaho Power. She also enjoyed baking, winning overall best prize at the ID State Fair with her cinnamon rolls. In later life Jean shocked us all and became an actress as the lead in a Boise Little Theatre production and going skydiving for her 65th birthday! After retirement she pursued her passion for sewing, creating all sorts of items to sell at craft shows throughout the area. Jean is survived by daughter, Paula Newkirk (Dwayne) and sons Scott (Eileen) Bode & Steve (Karen) Bode. Brothers Bernard (Jan) & Roger Jungwirth; Sisters Sharon & Shirley Jungwirth & Carol (Gary) Case; Grandchildren, Sara (Jeremy) Baker, Emily (Ian) Shamim, Craig (Jennifer) Newkirk & Blake (Toni) Odell; great-grandchildren, Desmond & Regan Baker, McKenzie &Madison Shamim & Kellen Newkirk.
Services will be held at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
The Family would like to give special thanks to the medical staff of the St Luke's Cancer Institute and Idaho Home Health and Hospice for the care, love and respect that they showed Jean. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice organizations so their great work may be continued.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
02:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
