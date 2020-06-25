Jean J. Grove Herrick
1928 - 2020
Jean J. (Grove) Herrick, age 91 went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. She was born on a farm in Meridian, ID on November 11, 1928 to Edd and Iva Grove.
After graduating from Nampa High School in 1947, she married Dale Jordan in 1952. Together, they had 3 children. She was generous and never wanted anyone to ever fuss over her. She was an incredibly talented artist and painted on canvas and woodwork in her spare time. Jean met Frank Herrick who became her lifetime partner. Frank and Jean co-owned Jim Bo's, a small restaurant in Eagle until 1987. They spent every chance they could on their boat and fishing in Bully Creek. Jean lived 20 years northwest of Middleton. She spent as much time as possible with her kids and grandchildren. The last 4 years were spent at Valley View Retirement Center.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Sally (Roger) DeBolt, son Steve (Valerie) Jordan. Grandchildren, Tyna Edwards, Randi (Kevin) Scrima, Nic (Ashlei) DeBolt, Chris DeBolt. Great-grandson's Tracy Edwards, Ira Scrima and great grand-daughter, Steele DeBolt. Brother Robert (Jeanette) Grove and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Judy Todd. She will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Star Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home.
1928 - 2020
Jean J. (Grove) Herrick, age 91 went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2020. She was born on a farm in Meridian, ID on November 11, 1928 to Edd and Iva Grove.
After graduating from Nampa High School in 1947, she married Dale Jordan in 1952. Together, they had 3 children. She was generous and never wanted anyone to ever fuss over her. She was an incredibly talented artist and painted on canvas and woodwork in her spare time. Jean met Frank Herrick who became her lifetime partner. Frank and Jean co-owned Jim Bo's, a small restaurant in Eagle until 1987. They spent every chance they could on their boat and fishing in Bully Creek. Jean lived 20 years northwest of Middleton. She spent as much time as possible with her kids and grandchildren. The last 4 years were spent at Valley View Retirement Center.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Sally (Roger) DeBolt, son Steve (Valerie) Jordan. Grandchildren, Tyna Edwards, Randi (Kevin) Scrima, Nic (Ashlei) DeBolt, Chris DeBolt. Great-grandson's Tracy Edwards, Ira Scrima and great grand-daughter, Steele DeBolt. Brother Robert (Jeanette) Grove and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Judy Todd. She will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Star Cemetery. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 25, 2020.