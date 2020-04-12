|
|
Jean Knutson
October 3, 1923 - April 5, 2020
Jean Knutson was born to Cecil Lemar Ferguson and Alice Elizabeth Pace Ferguson on October 3, 1923 in Ophir, Utah. She passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2020, at 96 years of age, surrounded by her children.
Jean's father died in 1930, when she was only seven years old. At that time, Jean, her three siblings and her mother moved to Idaho. Jean graduated from Nampa High School in 1941. Later she worked at First Security Bank as a teller for many years.?Jean married John Albert Knutson on October 3, 1946. Together they had four children, Larry, Duane, Alice, and Marvin. John passed away in 1996, just seven months short of their 50th wedding anniversary.?Jean was very active in the LDS church throughout her life, and her service to the church filled her life with purpose and joy. Jean volunteered at the Boise Temple for more than 10 years. ?Jean was actively involved in the PTA when her children were in school, and once her children were grown, she went to work as a cashier at the Merc Department Store in Nampa, and later worked as a volunteer at the Nampa Civic Center. Jean proudly worked for the Elections Board in Canyon County for more than 50 years. Jean was an excellent seamstress and made beautiful crafts and home décor that her family and friends will always cherish.?Jean was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, her husband, John, her sons, Larry and Duane, and a grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Hancock (Gary); her son, Marvin (Mari); her sisters, Wilma and Donna; six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews. Jean's lifelong friend, Alta, was a true blessing. Jean's family expresses special thanks to her friends, Janet, Karen C., and Jeanine, for their help and kindness. Jean's family also thanks the caring people of Doctor's Hospice of Idaho, especially McKenna, who provided priceless information, valuable resources, and limitless compassion.?Due to Covid-19, there will be no service. Jean will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, John, in Kohlerlawn Cemetery in Nampa. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jean's name to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 12, 2020