Jean Marie Read

1935 - 2020

Jean Read passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Boise. Jean was loved by many across the country; she was Momma and Grammy to a few, Jeannie Beannie to some, and to others she was known as an avid Steelers fan and English Bulldog lover. To everyone, though, she was the life of the party. She was an amazing friend, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and grandmother.

Born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on December 28, 1935 to James and Josephine Read, Jean enjoyed her early childhood with her parents, siblings, and extended family. She moved with her family to Boise, Idaho in 1945 where she started a family of her own and made a lasting impact on the Treasure Valley. She graduated from St. Teresa's Academy in 1953 and attended Link's School of Business. Jean worked for Albertsons and Buttrey's for over 50 years, greeting customers with a smile and treating strangers like family. Jean also worked at Micron and Treasure Valley Hospital where she expanded her friendships and never failed to make people laugh with her quirks and sweet but sassy personality.

Jean had her son Thomas in 1955 and, with the help of family, supported him as he overcame every obstacle placed in his path. Her pride in her son was undeniable and he changed her life in innumerable ways. In 1970, Jean gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Debra, who she loved and grew with until her last breath. Jean lived for her children and did her best to support them through circumstances which were unique and oftentimes challenging. Perhaps her most impressive role was that of "Grammy" to her only grandchild, Cassandra. She was the most remarkable grandmother to Cassie rooting for her throughout 23 years of soccer games, taekwondo tournaments, Disney vacations, cruises, graduations, birthdays, holidays, and more.

Jean was a hard worker, both in her career and her family life. She maintained decades-long friendships and made new friends everywhere she went. It was hard to go anywhere without someone recognizing her and sparking up a conversation about the good old days. Jean was spunky, witty, and quick on her toes; she was also stubborn, ornery, and even mischievous but also loving, tender, and sweet. She is now at peace with all who she loved and lost during her 84 years.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents Josephine and James, her brother-in-law Dean, and niece DeAnn. She is survived by her sisters Joan and Jackie (Greg), her brother Jerry (Debra), her children Tom and Debbie, nieces and nephews, and her grand-daughter Cassandra.

Services are postponed at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation in Thomas Read's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store