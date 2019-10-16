|
|
Jean Patrick
1926 - 2019
Jean passed away on October 11, 2019 at age 93. She was born in Nyssa, Oregon on April 17, 1926 to Mabel and Glen Brown and moved to Idaho at age 2. She attended Boise schools, graduating from Boise High School and returned to Oregon, and then California. She married Don R. "Pat" Patrick and live in many locations after Pat was recalled to active duty with the US Air Force. After 28 years of service they returned to Boise where Jean was a bookkeeper for McLeod Realty. Jean and Pat loved to travel and spent time in all 50 states and over 30 foreign countries. They loved life together for 60 beautiful years.
Preceding her in death was her husband, parents, brother Robert Brown and sister Betty Harkovich of Boise.
She is survived by her sister Ruby Eastman and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She had the honor and joy of being Grandma Jean to her loving family – Angelo and Gina Gamboa, their four sons Heath, Raman, Gavin, and Blaze and their families. She also cherished her Longfellow School First Grade Group friends for over 85 years.
Jean thanks Dr. Michael Adcox for his care and concern through all the years. She will be laid to rest next to Pat at Cloverdale. At her request there will be no service. Instead, she asked for you to remember her by doing a kind deed for a friend or stranger.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 16, 2019