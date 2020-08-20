Jean Ann "Jeanie) Shaw
1944 - 2020
Jean Ann Shaw went to be with Jesus on August 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimers.
Jeannie was born at the Tillamook County Hospital on March 25, 1944 to Lee and Kenno Thun. She graduated high school in 1962 and attended Northwest Nazarene College from 1962-1963. Jeannie worked at the Medical Clinic in Tillamook from 1980 until she retired in 2005, after 25 years of service.
Jeannie married David Clarence Shaw on December 10, 1966 and together they raised two children, Brad and Tori.
Jeannie leaves behind her son Brad and daughter-in-law, Kari; her daughter, Tori and son-in-law, Steve; four grandchildren: Burke, Abbey, Aden and Ella, and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dave.
There will be a private memorial service at Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene on Friday, August 28 at 2:00. Please visit Jeannie's webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
to share a memory with her family. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.